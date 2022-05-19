Pete Williams to Retire From NBC News After 29 Years of Service

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim announced Thursday morning that legendary Justice Department and Supreme Court correspondent Pete Williams will be retiring from the news organization.

Williams, who has been with NBC News for nearly three decades, has been at the forefront of many breaking news stories coming out of Washington, DC. These include the court cases dealing with the Affordable Care Act and marriage equality.

Earlier this year, Williams was the one who broke the news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer would retire at the end of the current term.

He was one of the first reporters to alert the world that the Pentagon had been hit during the attacks of 9/11—and he was part of the coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

In a note to NBC News staff, Oppenheim described Williams as “quite simply one of the most respected, trusted, and steadfast names in news.” He added that “his career has been defined by his reputation for accuracy, reliability and unmatched expertise in the subjects he covers.”

Before joining NBC News, Williams was a Pentagon spokesperson during the George H. W. Bush presidency—and before that, he was the press secretary for then Rep. Dick Cheney.

He began his journalism career in Wyoming, working as a reporter and news director for KTWO television and radio stations.

Williams has agreed to remain with NBC News until sometime in July.

Read the full memo from Oppenheim to NBC News staff below: