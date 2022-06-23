Pete Hegseth’s Book Debuts at No. 1 on The New York Times Best-Seller List

Fox and Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth has something to celebrate as his book Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation, which he co-authored with David Goodwin, debuted at the top of the New York Times’ Best Seller list.

The book, which was released on June 14, was No. 1 in the Hardcover Non-Fiction and Combined Print and E-Book Nonfiction categories.

This, according to Hegseth, is his most important book yet, which he described as “A revolutionary road map to saving our children from leftist indoctrination.”

It’s Hegesth’s second book to make it onto the New York Times’ Best-Seller list. His first book Modern Warriors, which Fox News Books published, also spent several weeks on the list.