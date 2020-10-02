Peacock Launches Two New Shows On Its Newest Streaming News Channel

Peacock’s newest streaming news channel, The Choice, is launching two new shows hosted by progressive commentators: Al-Jazeera English host and Intercept columnist Mehdi Hasan, as well as commentator and political analyst Zerlina Maxwell.

Hasan has also been named MSNBC contributor.

Hasan and Maxwell aren’t totally foreign to MSNBC viewers. Hasan has been a frequent guest on All In With Chris Hayes, even filling in for Hayes on multiple occasions as host. Maxwell filled in for Joy Reid when she was host of AM Joy.

The Mehdi Hasan Show launches Oct. 5, “and will feature insightful reporting and probing interviews that examine the day’s events and provide a deeper level of context for the politics of our interconnected society.”

Hasan, whose show will air weekdays at 7 p.m. ET, adds: “I’m thrilled to host this new show and also to be part of an exciting roster of programming as we launch this new channel under Peacock,” Hasan said in a statement. “At this crucial time, it’s essential to hold people in power to account, which I aim to do on the show.”

Maxwell worked as a field organizer for the Obama campaign in 2008 and as the director of progressive media for the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016. Currently, Maxwell is the head of progressive programming for SiriusXM, the co-host of SiriusXM show Signal Boost, and a regular contributor to MSNBC.

“We’re developing a show to help people think through how news affects their individual lives and our culture as a whole,” Maxwell said in a statement. “Peacock provides a fantastic platform for the show to be seen by a broad audience.”

The Choice is a progressive streaming news channel, and is the newest addition to Peacock’s streaming news offerings, which include the flagship NBC News Now, Today All Day, and Sky News, as well as Noticias Telemundo on demand.

Zerlina leads into Hasan on weekdays.

The Choice on Peacock schedule (all times ET)

5 p.m. The Majority Report (new Monday–Friday)

6 p.m. Zerlina. (new Monday–Friday)

7 p.m. The Mehdi Hasan Show (new Monday–Friday)

10 p.m. Wilmore (replay Saturday)

10:30 p.m. The Amber Ruffin Show (replay Saturday)

