PBS, Vice News Tonight Lead 42nd Annual News & Documentary Emmys Nominations

Nominations for the 2021 News and Documentary Emmys have been announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and this year PBS leads the pack with a total of 52 nominations.
Vice News Tonight has been nominated for more Emmys this year than any other news program, and more than any other nightly news program for the fourth consecutive year. The program earned 16 nominations across 12 categories, including Outstanding Newscast, Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast and Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast.
CNN followed PBS in total nominations with 41, up from last year’s 310. CBS rounded out the top three with 30 nods. The other outlets receiving double-digit nominations were ABC (22), Vice (20), The New York Times (19), Univision (15), HBO (13) and Netflix (13).
This year’s News and Documentary Emmys will once again take place virtually. The news awards will be handed out on Sept. 28, with the documentary awards following on Sept. 29, similar to last year’s ceremony split.
Below are categories containing TV news programming:
The nominees for Outstanding Newscast:
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
- NBC Nightly News
- Nightline ABC
- The Rachel Maddow Show MSNBC
- Vice News Tonight
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast:
- Go There, Coronavirus Outbreak in Wuhan CNN
- Nightline, Voices of Conviction ABC
- Nightline, Conspiracy in Michigan, ABC
- The Washington Post, How a Night of Protest Turned Deadly in Kenosha
- Vice News Tonight, American Uprising
Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast:
- Nightline, Turning Point ABC
- PBS NewsHour, Searching for Justice
- PBS NewsHour, Desparate Journey
- PBS NewsHour, Inside Venezuela
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Yemen Hunger Crisis: Made in America CNN
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, CNN Investigates China’s Treatment of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang
- Vice News Tonight, Death and Denial: COVID in Bolsonaro’s Brazil
Outstanding Short Feature Story in a Newscast:
- CNN Business, Conspiracy Theorists Said She Started the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now She’s Afraid for Her Life.
- CNN Newsroom, The Body Collectors
- Vice News, The Kids Being Trained and Armed to Fight Mexican Cartels
- Vice News Tonight, Table Stakes
- Vice News Tonight, Surviving Covid-19
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast:
- AC360, CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition Leader Alexey Navalny
- CBS Evening News, Military Sexual Assault: Norah O’Donnell Investigates
- CBS This Morning, Toxic Legacy
- CBS This Morning, Escaping Justice: U.S. Sex Crime Suspects Using Legal Loophole to Move to Israel
- The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Lekki Toll Gate Shooting Investigation CNN
- Vice News Tonight, Unreleased Footage Gives an Inside Look at the Night Breonna Taylor Died
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine:
- 20/20, Outbreak: What You Need to Know ABC
- 20/20, Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend ABC
- 60 Minutes, On the Frontline, CBS
- 60 Minutes, Counting the Vote, CBS
- 60 Minutes, Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Cell CBS
Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine:
- 20/20, Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein ABC
- 20/20, American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here? ABC
- 20/20, Falling From the Sky ABC
- Frontline, Taliban Country PBS
- Frontline in partnership with The Marshall Project, Pulitzer Center, Undocumented in the Pandemic PBS
Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine:
- 60 Minutes, Talking to the Past CBS
- Fringe Nation, Legacy of the KKK Vice
- Frontline, Love Life & the Virus PBS
- Investigations by Vice, Disgrace Hulu
- On Assignment with Richard Engel, Enemy of the State MSNBC
Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine:
- 48 Hours, Find Yura: Manhunt on the Dark Web CBS
- 60 Minutes, Excited Delirium CBS
- 60 Minutes, Opioid Playbook CBS
- Frontline in partnership with The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The Luanda Leaks CBS
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage:
- MSNBC Live, Steve Kornacki Reports – Election 2020
- Real America with Jorge Ramos, Eye of the Hurricane Univision
- The Coronavirus Outbreak in China CNN
- The Death of George Floyd CNN
- Trump’s Photo-Op at St. John’s Church CNN
The complete list of News and Documentary Emmy nominations can be found here.