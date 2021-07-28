PBS, Vice News Tonight Lead 42nd Annual News & Documentary Emmys Nominations

Nominations for the 2021 News and Documentary Emmys have been announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and this year PBS leads the pack with a total of 52 nominations.

Vice News Tonight has been nominated for more Emmys this year than any other news program, and more than any other nightly news program for the fourth consecutive year. The program earned 16 nominations across 12 categories, including Outstanding Newscast, Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast and Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast.

CNN followed PBS in total nominations with 41, up from last year’s 310. CBS rounded out the top three with 30 nods. The other outlets receiving double-digit nominations were ABC (22), Vice (20), The New York Times (19), Univision (15), HBO (13) and Netflix (13).

This year’s News and Documentary Emmys will once again take place virtually. The news awards will be handed out on Sept. 28, with the documentary awards following on Sept. 29, similar to last year’s ceremony split.

Below are categories containing TV news programming:

The nominees for Outstanding Newscast:

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

NBC Nightly News

Nightline ABC

The Rachel Maddow Show MSNBC

Show MSNBC Vice News Tonight

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast:

Go There, Coronavirus Outbreak in Wuhan CNN

Nightline, Voices of Conviction ABC

Nightline, Conspiracy in Michigan, ABC

The Washington Post, How a Night of Protest Turned Deadly in Kenosha

Vice News Tonight, American Uprising

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast:

Nightline, Turning Point ABC

PBS NewsHour, Searching for Justice

PBS NewsHour, Desparate Journey

PBS NewsHour, Inside Venezuela

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer , Yemen Hunger Crisis: Made in America CNN

, Yemen Hunger Crisis: Made in America CNN The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, CNN Investigates China’s Treatment of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Vice News Tonight, Death and Denial: COVID in Bolsonaro’s Brazil

Outstanding Short Feature Story in a Newscast:

CNN Business, Conspiracy Theorists Said She Started the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now She’s Afraid for Her Life.

CNN Newsroom, The Body Collectors

Vice News, The Kids Being Trained and Armed to Fight Mexican Cartels

Vice News Tonight, Table Stakes

Vice News Tonight, Surviving Covid-19

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast:

AC360, CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition Leader Alexey Navalny

CBS Evening News, Military Sexual Assault: Norah O’Donnell Investigates

Investigates CBS This Morning, Toxic Legacy

CBS This Morning, Escaping Justice: U.S. Sex Crime Suspects Using Legal Loophole to Move to Israel

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer , Lekki Toll Gate Shooting Investigation CNN

Lekki Toll Gate Shooting Investigation CNN Vice News Tonight, Unreleased Footage Gives an Inside Look at the Night Breonna Taylor Died

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine:

20/20, Outbreak: What You Need to Know ABC

20/20, Kobe Bryant : The Death of a Legend ABC

: The Death of a Legend ABC 60 Minutes, On the Frontline, CBS

60 Minutes, Counting the Vote, CBS

60 Minutes, Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Cell CBS

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine:

20/20, Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein ABC

ABC 20/20, American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here? ABC

20/20, Falling From the Sky ABC

Frontline, Taliban Country PBS

Frontline in partnership with The Marshall Project, Pulitzer Center, Undocumented in the Pandemic PBS

Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine:

60 Minutes, Talking to the Past CBS

Fringe Nation, Legacy of the KKK Vice

Frontline, Love Life & the Virus PBS

Investigations by Vice, Disgrace Hulu

On Assignment with Richard Engel, Enemy of the State MSNBC

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine:

48 Hours, Find Yura: Manhunt on the Dark Web CBS

60 Minutes, Excited Delirium CBS

60 Minutes, Opioid Playbook CBS

Frontline in partnership with The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The Luanda Leaks CBS

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage:

MSNBC Live, Steve Kornacki Reports – Election 2020

Reports – Election 2020 Real America with Jorge Ramos , Eye of the Hurricane Univision

, Eye of the Hurricane Univision The Coronavirus Outbreak in China CNN

The Death of George Floyd CNN

CNN Trump’s Photo-Op at St. John’s Church CNN

The complete list of News and Documentary Emmy nominations can be found here.