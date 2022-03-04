PBS NewsHour Promotes Foreign Affairs Producer Ali Rogin to Weekend Correspondent

PBS NewsHour has promoted Ali Rogin – a foreign affairs producer for the flagship newscast – to a correspondent for PBS NewsHour Weekend, on the foreign affairs beat. In this capacity, Rogin will continue producing foreign affairs stories for both weekday and weekend editions of the evening newscast.

Rogin joined NewsHour from ABC News in 2019, where she spent five years covering Congress and other beats in Washington. At NewsHour, she has produced a wide range of stories with NewsHour foreign affairs and defense correspondent. Nick Schifrin and traveled overseas on assignment with NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and correspondent John Yang.

Rogin was part of the NewsHour team that won a Peabody for coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a correspondent, she has covered stories like the lifting of the ban on transgender service members serving openly in the military, the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia, and the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Rogin’s husband Josh is a CNN contributor and foreign policy columnist at The Washington Post.