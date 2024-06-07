Pat Sajak Plans First Post-Wheel of Fortune Project With Newser Joe Moore

After 41 seasons, Pat Sajak is giving that Wheel of Fortune one final spin. The 77-year-old game show host departs his perch on Friday, entering the record books as the longest-serving emcee in TV history. And with no more “Spin the wheel!” commands in his future, what’s next for Sajak? Hawaii, of course!

Variety reports that Sajak’s first post-Wheel project will be a theater production of the Columbo mystery “Prescription: Murder” at Honolulu’s famed Hawaii Theatre Center alongside Joe Moore, an actor and newscaster at the local Fox affiliate, KHON-TV. Moore will play Peter Falk’s iconic detective, while Sajak is the villain of the week—a murderous psychiatrist.

Set for a Summer 2025 premiere, Prescription: Murder will be the ninth stage collaboration between the two friends. Moore and Sajak previously acted opposite each other in a 2001 production of The Odd Couple (a repeat performances happened in 2012), as well as The Honeymooners in 2004, The Boys of Autumn in 2010 and Westling Ernest Hemingway in 2014.

Advertisement

While Sajak is enjoying Hawaii, Ryan Seacrest will take over wheel-spinning duties in the fall. We’ll soon see if he matches his predecessor’s 8,000 episode run.

Moore’s TV longevity is impressive as well; he’s held down the KHON newsdesk since 1980, keeping viewers informed on all the news happening within the islands. Outside the newsroom, he’s popped up on episodes of ’80s TV favorites like Magnum P.I., Jake and the Fat Man and Tour of Duty, and also graced the silver screen in such films as Goodbye Paradise and Moonglow.

Sajak had the chance to bond with some other Newsers during the four decades he spent overseeing vowel purchases. CBS News’ Gayle King and ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. And in February 2001, future CNN anchor Victor Blackwell competed on the show while still a student at Howard University. Blackwell’s colleagues Kate Bolduan and Omar Jiminez invited him onto CNN News Central to relive his appearance.

“I remember everything about this experience,” Blackwell said, calling it “the best moment of my college career.” While he only walked away with $2,350, he called his shot live on air, telling Sajak he planned to be an investigative reporter for a major network. “I know I’ve wanted to do this since I was 9, so that was an easy question,” Black well said with a laugh. No wheel-spinning required.