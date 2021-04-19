Our 6 Biggest Questions Following Last Week’s News Executive Upheaval

The week of April 12, 2021 will go down as one of the most chaotic in television news history. Correspondents are out in Minnesota covering the Derek Chauvin trial protests, and have experienced treatment reserved for journalists in third world countries.

But the week also featured upheaval in the news executive ranks, as two broadcast news divisions—CBS News and ABC News—named new leaders on consecutive days last week. ABC on Wednesday, CBS on Thursday.

Of course, yours truly picked the wrong week to take a vacation. More seismic stories about the TV news industry haven’t broken in a single week in years.

But I’m back! And as I’m taking a fresh look at last week’s major news, I pulled together this list of the 6 biggest questions that I have as a result of last week’s news executive upheaval: