Osman Ansari Returns to CNBC as SVP of Business Transformation and Corporate Affairs

Osman Ansari, who started at CNBC in 2008 as a director of programming, is returning to the business cable network as a svp of business transformation and corporate affairs.

He was most recently svp of agency strategy for NBCUniversal, responsible for accelerating the company’s revenue through strategic partnerships with the largest agencies.

Ansari will report directly to CNBC president KC Sullivan, and help drive top CNBC-wide initiatives, priorities, and collaboration efforts in what’s a newly created position. In a note to staff, Sullivan said Ansari will support CNBC’s plans for multi-functional growth as well as identify opportunities to increase the brand’s influence and efficiency by championing collaboration within CNBC and across the NBCU/Comcast portfolio.

He will also support existing strategic external partnerships by building upon relationships with the likes of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Ansari’s start date at CNBC is next Wednesday, March 22.

In front of the camera, CNBC has been busy covering the latest banking crisis.​ The network’s David Faber broke news on Silicon Valley Bank’s failed bid to raise capital, and it devoted its Sunday night programming to covering the government’s rescue package for the collapsed banks.

Sullivan notes that how they have reported on this story on TV, digital, and across the NBCU News Group portfolio “are prime examples of the strength of the CNBC brand, the power of collaboration and our vital role in the lives of our audience.”