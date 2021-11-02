Oct. ’21 Ratings: MSNBC Touts Primetime Win Over CNN; Remains Top 5 Network in Total Viewers, But Struggles on Weekends

MSNBC remains a top five basic cable network in terms of total audience. The network averaged the fourth-largest primetime audience in October, behind ESPN, Fox News and a MLB Playoffs-boosted TBS. MSNBC finished No. 3 during primetime across all of cable television in average total viewers, ahead of No. 7 CNN and behind Fox News and ESPN. MSNBC’s third-place finish in total day ends a six-month streak finishing among the top two on basic cable in the daypart.

How did the network fare relative to September? The network shed -5% of its average total primetime audience, -8% of its audience from the primetime demo. In total day, the network fell -5% in total viewers and -6% in the total day demo. Its 78,000 adults 25-54 average in total day represents the network’s smallest audience in the daypart since 2004. Now, MSNBC managed to beat rival CNN in primetime, not only in average total viewers but also among adults 25-54. The story was more mixed in total day. Yes, MSNBC beat CNN in total viewers, but the network continues to lag behind when it comes to adults 25-54 in total day.

Compared to Oct. 2020, the network shed -55% in average total primetime viewers, -71% in the primetime demo, -54% in total day viewers and -68% among adults 25-54 in total day. Now to be fair, Oct. 2020 was the most-watched month in MSNBC history, carried by in-depth coverage of the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s year-over-year losses were steeper than Fox News’, but not quite as steep as CNN’s.

The average impressions for Oct. 2021 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

1,203,000 total viewers / 140,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 680,000 total viewers / 78,000 A25-54

On the programming front — Morning Joe, The Rachel Maddow Show, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, and The 11th Hour with Brian Williams beat their CNN competition in average total viewers and among adults 25-54. However, the other MSNBC shows failed to beat their CNN counterparts among adults 25-54, and the network struggled to draw viewers on weekends in October. In fact, the October weekends slate drew its smallest adults 25-54 audience since Oct. 1997.

Here’s the network’s ratings press release for October 2021: