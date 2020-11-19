NEXT:CNN en Español Captures Most Spanish-Language Daytime, Sports, News and Documentary Emmys
Morning Shows | Ratings

Nov. 15 Sunday Show Ratings: Meet the Press Delivers Its Best Ratings Since April

By A.J. Katz

NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd beat ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos this past week, both in total viewers and among adults 25-54.

NBC’s Sunday show seemed to benefit from Face the Nation being preempted due to The Masters. MTP had its best Sunday since April 26, averaging 4.05 million total viewers (+16% vs. This Week), and 959,000 adults 25-54 (+39% vs. This Week)

An additional 421,000 total viewers and 179,000 A25-54 viewers watched this past week’s edition of MTP via rebroadcast on NBC.

In addition to winning the week, MTP remains the No. 1 Sunday show in 2020-2021 to date, and has finished No. 1 in both of the aforementioned categories for four consecutive seasons.

ABC’s This Week (which was anchored by Martha Raddatz) averaged 3.5 million total viewers, and 690,000 adults 25-54 on the 15th. Despite finishing runner up to Meet the Press, This Week is off to its best start to a broadcast season in 4 years.

The ABC Sunday show is giving Meet the Press a run for its money these days, cutting its season margins with NBC’s Sunday juggernaut in both total viewers (-50% – 246,000 vs. 490,000) and adults 25-54 (-21% – 80,000 vs. 101,000), seeing its tightest margin in 5 years – since the 2015-16 season.

The Fox broadcast of Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace delivered 1.6 million total viewers and 387,000 A25-54 viewers. The cable replays earned a combined 2.2 million total viewers and 403,000 A25-54 viewers. Combined with the first-run broadcast, that’s theoretically 3.8 million total viewers and 790,000 A25-54 viewers tuning in to FNS on Nov. 15.

And as mentioned, CBS Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan was pre-empted this past weekend due to CBS’ coverage of The Masters.

How did NBC, ABC and Fox Sunday shows perform relative to the prior Sunday?

MTP was +10% in total viewers and +13% in the A25-54 demo. ABC’s This Week was -1% in total viewers and -10% among adults 25-54. Fox News Sunday was +4% in total viewers but actually -16% among adults 25-54 from the previous week.

How did the Sunday shows perform relative to the comparable Sunday in 2019?  Quite well, especially without a Face the Nation to go up against, and the aftermath of a wild presidential election to talk about.

Meet the Press was +18% in total viewers, and +23% in the demo vs. Nov. 17, 2019. This Week was +20% in total viewers but -2% in adults 25-54. Fox News Sunday was also +20% in total viewers and +3% in adults 25-54.

Nov. 15, 2020 Sunday Show Ratings (Nielsen live-plus-same-day):

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54
NBC Meet the Press 4,055,000 959,000
ABC This Week 3,487,000 690,000
FOX Fox News Sunday 1,602,000 387,000
CBS  Face the Nation (1/2 hr) Pre-empted Pre-emptd

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54); Live + SD for 11/15/20, 11/8/20 and 11/17/19 or as dated.  Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21 – 11/15/20) and 2019 -2020 Season (9/23 – 11/17/19).  *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.  

