Noted Saints Fan Hoda Kotb Becomes Emotional After Interview With Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees appeared on the Today show to speak with Hoda Kotb about his $5 million donation to help feed Louisiana residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Orleans is being hit harder than most places in the U.S. right now.

Kotb became emotional right after the interview ended.

“I’m sorry,” she said, taking a moment to gather herself.

“Hoda, I know it’s a lot,” Savannah Guthrie said on the air. “Hoda, I’m so sorry. Take a moment. It’s a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear, I do.”

Kotb has strong ties to New Orleans. She was an anchor and reporter for the CBS affiliate, WWL, for most of the 1990s. She is a huge Saints fan, has given the commencement address at Tulane, and returns to the city and state often.

Here’s the clip:

