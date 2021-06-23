Norah O’Donnell, Yamiche Alcindor Earn Washington Women in Journalism Awards

The 8th annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards was held virtually on Tuesday. Jointly hosted by Washingtonian CEO Catherine Merrill and Story Partners’ Founder and Chairman Gloria Story Dittus, the event was founded in 2014 to celebrate work by women in journalism in D.C.

This year’s virtual event honored four of Washington’s top female political reporters across four categories.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell won the Hall of Fame award. PBS NewsHour White House correspondent/Washington Week host Yamiche Alcindor won the Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television award.

The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser was named Outstanding Journalist in Print, and Washington Post’s Karen Attiah was named a Star to Watch.

“This year’s honorees are an incredibly talented group of women who have proven that they can report the news at their best under the immense pressure of our current times,” said Dittus. “As we emerge from the pandemic, this year’s Washington Women in Journalism Awards is a tribute to Norah, Yamiche, Susan, and Karen, and a reminder of how essential journalism is to our way of life, health, and safety. Congratulations to these four extraordinary female journalists.”

The 2020 honorees were NBC News’ Kristen Welker, CBS News’ Rita Braver, Time magazine’s Molly Ball, and Politico’s Anna Palmer (now with Punchbowl).

The Washington Women in Journalism Awards ceremony has historically served as the kickoff event leading up to the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend. However, the annual dinner will not be taking place for the second consecutive year.