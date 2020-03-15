Nightline Moves to Its Original Time Slot This Week

The coronavirus is having an effect on network programming decisions.

ABC has announced that Nightline will air earlier than usual this week. Starting Tuesday, the show will air after the late local news, at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT. The special editions will provide viewers with updates around the coronavirus and the global and domestic effects of the pandemic.

Nightline launched in that time slot 40 years ago to bring viewers updates on the ongoing Iran hostage crisis. It remained there until 2013, when Jimmy Kimmel Live was moved up an hour, and Nightline was pushed back.

Kimmel will be airing encore presentations for the next two weeks, and, starting Tuesday, will air after Nightline on most ABC stations.

ABC also announced that 20/20 is producing a COVID-19 special Monday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

