NewsNation’s The Hill to Air on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. Channel

NewsNation’s 5 p.m. ET political panel program The Hill will now be available on SiriusXM’s bipartisan P.O.T.U.S. Channel beginning this coming Monday, December 4.

Audio broadcast of the program will air weeknights on SiriusXM channel 124 at 6 p.m. ET, directly following the original live broadcast on NewsNation.

SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. Channel provides political commentary from all points of view, interviews with representatives from both sides of the aisle, legal analysis of breaking stories, panel discussions, and daily recaps of what’s happening in Washington, D.C., and beyond.

“As NewsNation continues to grow and expand the brand, we are searching for new ways to meet our audiences wherever they are, and our agreement with SiriusXM will do just that,” said NewsNation president of news Michael Corn said in a statement. “We think The Hill is a perfect start and look forward to listeners getting a taste of the NewsNation product whether they’re in their cars or on-the-go listening to the SiriusXM app.”

Moderated by NewsNation’s chief Washington correspondent Blake Burman, The Hill provides an inside look at the top news headlines emanating out of Washington and the people shaping today’s political landscape. Alongside a group of panelists, Burman breaks down the most important issues and asks the questions that matter most to Americans.

Burman and The Hill join other cable newsers who have shows on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. Channel, including but not limited to CNN’s Laura Coates, who leads The Laura Coates Show weekdays from 7-9 a.m. ET, Michael Smerconish with The Michael Smerconish Program from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, and NewsNation’s Dan Abrams with The Dan Abrams Show from 2-3 p.m. ET.