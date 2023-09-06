NewsNation to Host Live Presidential Town Hall With Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be the next presidential candidate to get the town hall treatment from NewsNation.

The news network announced on Wednesday that it will host a town hall with the former VP and Republican presidential candidate next Wednesday, September 13, at 9 p.m. ET. The event will be moderated by Leland Vittert, NewsNation’s chief Washington anchor and the host of On Balance, which airs weekdays on the network at 7 p.m. ET.

The town hall will air will take place in front of a live studio audience along with a remote audience of undecided, Independent, and Republican voters located in Iowa.

During the event, Pence will discuss the latest developments in his campaign, tackling key economic issues, foreign policy, immigration, education, and more. The broadcast will be followed by a 30-minute special program hosted by Blake Burman, new anchor of The Hill, in Washington, D.C., featuring analysis from political editor Chris Stirewalt.

The town hall will also be simulcast on NewsNationNow.com, and an encore presentation will be available on NewsNation on Thursday, September 14, at midnight ET.

This will be NewsNation’s third presidential town hall, with the network hosting a town hall in June with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in August.