NewsNation Reportedly Partnering with Elon Musk’s X on Trump Town Hall

Like such outlets as Fox News and NBC News, NewsNation found itself on the outside looking when it came to successfully booking an early presidential debate as CNN and ABC News did. But that hasn’t stopped the Nexstar-owned network from trying to make a name for itself this election cycle.

According to a new report from Puck’s Matt Belloni, NewsNation is partnering with Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, to host a town hall with former President Donald Trump, who was recently found guilty on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

TVNewser reached out to NewsNation for comment on Belloni’s story, but no response was provided at press time.

Dubbed “The People’s Town Hall,” the event currently lacks a date, location or moderator. But Belloni’s sources say that early plans call for the public to submit questions on X that are then curated and posed by to Trump by a Nexstar anchor and a “prominent X user.” The Republican candidate’s answers will then by simulcast on NewsNation as well as via a livestream on X.

According to Belloni, X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino originally pitched Trump, President Joe Biden and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on being part of an X-only debate she called “The People’s Debate.” While Trump and Kennedy’s campaigns agreed to that proposal, Biden’s team turned her down. At that point, plans shifted to the town hall idea, first with Trump and later with Kennedy.

While Trump’s guilty conviction could alter plans, “The People’s Town Hall” would be a win for NewsNation, which has made strides in hosting other town halls during this election cycle. Last year, it held town halls with Kennedy as well as former GOP candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Pence.