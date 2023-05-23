NewsNation Cancels 6 AM Show, Taps Markie Martin to Co-Anchor New 4-Hour Edition of Morning in America

NewsNation is making adjustments to its morning programming.

The cable news network has canceled its 6 a.m. hour Early Morning and is replacing it with an extra hour of the network’s flagship morning show, Morning in America.

As a result of this change, Mitch Carr, who anchored Early Morning since June 2022, has left the network, while Markie Martin is joining Morning in America as a co-anchor. Dallas-based Martin will relocate to Chicago to anchor the morning show alongside Adrienne Bankert from 6-10 a.m. ET, beginning June 12.

NewsNation president of news Michael Corn, speaking on Martin joining Morning in America, said, “Markie is an amazing team player, and we are delighted that she will be joining the newly expanded four-hour morning show. Our audience has already developed a strong connection with her, and we are confident viewers will enjoy watching her each morning alongside Adrienne.”

Martin added, “I’m honored and proud to be taking a seat at that morning table—a position whose responsibility I don’t take lightly. Having been on the ground-floor team of NewsNation as a correspondent, I’m eager to transition my experience and perspective in the field, back to the desk. My hope is that viewers know they can turn to our show for fairness, kindness, and a dose of fun. I can’t wait to get started!”

Martin has served as the network’s Dallas-based correspondent since May 2020, and in that time, has reported on major stories, including the U.S.-Mexico border conflict, Hurricanes Ida and Laura, and the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Before joining NewsNation, Martin was the weekday morning show anchor for KOCO 5 News (ABC) in Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, in a LinkedIn post, Carr commented on his departure from NewsNation: “Bad news about the news: NewsNation has made the decision to cancel Early Morning. I appreciate the opportunity. And if you need a bilingual anchor or host with 14 years in the business across day parts with large local market and national cable news experience as well, I will be available.”