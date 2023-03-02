NewsNation Adds 3rd Hour to NewsNation Live; Expands On-Air Contributor Roster

NewsNation is adding a third hour to its live daytime news block.
Starting Monday, March 6, NewsNation Live will air from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET on weekdays. Marni Hughes remains anchor.
The Nexstar-owned cable news outlet has also expanded its on-air contributor roster with folks offering expertise in the areas of medicine, law, the military, politics, national security, media and business.
Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who currently serves as NewsNation’s political editor, will now also serve as an on-air political contributor for NewsNation. Stirewalt will continue to appear alongside senior political contributor George Will for NewsNation election and debate night coverage.
The new slate of contributors will provide the latest reporting and analysis on top stories across all NewsNation news programming:
- CEO of Global Situation Room who served as President Obama’s White House Director of Press Advance, Johanna Maska is now a NewsNation political contributor, as is Aggressive Progressive Podcast and the syndicated Chris Hahn radio show host, Chris Hahn
- Anchor and reporter for The Law and Crime Network Jesse Weber is now a NewsNation legal contributor
- Former U.S. Air Force Assistant Vice Chief of Staff Ret. General Richard Y. Newton is now a NewsNation senior national security contributor.
- Former FBI Special Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer is now a NewsNation law and justice contributor.
- Atlanta-based board-certified cardiologist and managing partner at PREventClinic, Inc. Dr. Dave Montgomery is now a NewsNation medical contributor
- Mediaite.com founding editor Colby Hall is now a NewsNation media contributor
- New York Post Wall Street reporter Lydia Moynihan is now a NewsNation business contributor