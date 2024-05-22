NewsNation Goes 24/7 With New Early Evening News Block

NewsNation is going 24/7 on June 1. The news network announced today that it has added an early evening weekend edition of NewsNation Now anchored by Adrienne Bankert, completing the transformation.

“This milestone marks the culmination of our efforts to continue expanding and growing the network since launching it in 2020,” Sean Compton, president of Nexstar’s networks division, said in a statement provided to TVNewser. “It reaffirms our commitment to delivering unbiased news coverage, a mission that resonates deeply with our viewers, fostering their trust in the brand, and strengthening their loyalty to NewsNation.”

NewsNation Now’s newly-added news block will air Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 7 p.m. ET. Weekends now kick off with Morning in America with Hena Doba at 7 a.m., followed by NewsNation Live at 10 a.m., NewsNation Now with Anna Kooiman at 1 p.m. and ending with NewsNation Prime with Natasha Zouves at 7 p.m. Additionally, The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt airs on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Bankert was moved from the weekday edition of Morning in America in January and transitioned to special projects anchor. The early evening weekend edition of NewsNation Now returns her to the anchor desk. Kooiman’s role as midday anchor was also made official with this announcement. She has been with the network since March and began anchoring on the weekends in April.

The network also announced two new additions. Laura Ingle, a former Fox News senior correspondent, will be on the breaking news, general assignment and true crime beat. And former Fintech TV host Alicia Nieves is coming onboard as a New York-based correspondent.

NewsNation’s complete weekend lineup is below. (All times ET)

Saturdays

7 a.m. — Morning in America with Hena Doba

10 a.m. — NewsNation Live

1 p.m. — NewsNation Now with Anna Kooiman

4 p.m. — NewsNation Now with Adrienne Bankert

7 p.m. — NewsNation Prime with Natasha Zouves

Sundays

7 a.m. — Morning in America with Hena Doba

10 a.m. — The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt

11 a.m. — NewsNation Live

1 p.m. — NewsNation Now with Anna Kooiman

4 p.m. — NewsNation Now with Adrienne Bankert

7 p.m. — NewsNation Prime with Natasha Zouves