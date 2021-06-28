Newsmax Signs Eric Bolling

Former CNBC, Fox News and Sinclair host Eric Bolling is joining Newsmax.

Bolling will begin as a guest host for shows today, and is slated to host a new show in July with details to be announced soon.

“Eric Bolling is a consummate media professional who isn’t afraid to ask tough questions, get provocative answers and challenge establishment thinking,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement. “His background in business and politics separates him from the competition.”

Bolling’s most recent on-air work was as the host of America This Week with Eric Bolling, a Sunday politics program that aired across Sinclair stations. He has been co-hosting a podcast with legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre ever since America This Week ended this past January.

Bolling previously spent time at CNBC, before his nine-year run at Fox News and Fox Business. He was a frequent substitute host for Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity on their respective shows, and a longtime co-host on The Five.

Bolling exited Fox News in Sept. 2017 following an investigation into sexual harassment claims made against him by multiple female colleagues.

On Sept. 9, 2017—one day after his departure from Fox News had been confirmed—Bolling announced that his 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling, had died from an accidental opioid overdose. The TV newser has been an outspoken advocate in the fight to combat opioid addiction in the years since his son’s tragic passing.