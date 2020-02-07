Newsers ‘Go Red For Women’ to Promote Awareness of Cardiovascular Disease

A number of morning newsers wore red today to mark National Wear Red Day, an annual event that’s part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative, which is an effort to increase awareness of heart disease in women.

National Wear Red Day® is here! 🎉 Post your pictures using #WearRedDay and #WearRedandGive to show you’re supporting the fight against heart disease and stroke! https://t.co/NZ7vhDnpte #GoRedForWomen pic.twitter.com/j3b0rgixpG — American Heart News (@HeartNews) February 7, 2020

Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, senior meteorologist Janice Dean and Fox & Friends First co-host Jillian Mele all wore red this morning to promote the initiative.

America’s Newsroom anchors Sandra Smith and Ed Henry.

Above are FBN:am hosts Cheryl Casone and Lauren Simonetti

Below, Today’s Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin wore red.

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reports for GMA in the rain, while wearing red.

Anthony Mason, Jericka Duncan and Tony Dokoupil of CBS This Morning:

On CNN New Day, Poppy Harlow fills in for Alisyn Camerota, and wears red.

Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski wore red this morning too:

CNBC got in the act as well!

Here’s Sara Eisen:

Morgan Brennan:

Kelly Evans:

