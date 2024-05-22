Newsapalooza Puts Local Journalism in the Spotlight

Forget Lollapalooza—Pittsburgh is the only place where you can experience Newsapalooza. The Pennsylvania metropolis that launched the careers of Fred Rogers and George A. Romero will host a celebration of local journalism in September, thrown by Point Park University’s Center for Media Innovation.

“Newsapalooza is an investment in the Pittsburgh story—the people who tell it and the stories they tell,” Andrew Conte, the center’s assistant vice president and managing director said in a statement. “True stories are challenged across America due to the loss of key storytellers – trained journalists. We need to protect this vital civic function, and Newsapalooza is another great way to highlight that mission.”

Set for Sept. 27 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse, Newsapalooza will bring together local journalists and special guests to participate in day-long discussions and media-generating activities. The event will also establish the foundation for the center’s Next Generation Newsroom initiative that seeks to illustrate why the future of journalism is local.

And Pennsylvania-based journalists will be more important—not to mention busier—than ever this fall as election season will be in full swing in a battleground state. Expect the 2024 presidential race to be one of the subjects on Newsapalooza’s docket, alongside the equally important nuts and bolts of local reporting.

“Local journalism is still the heart and soul of our communities,” Jennifer Bertetto, president and CEO of Trib Total Media—which developed the university’s Citizen Reporting Academy alongside the Neighborhood News Network—noted in a statement. “It’s the reporter covering the school board meetings, the photographer capturing the town fair and the investigative team exposing environmental hazards. By actively supporting local journalism, you don’t just gain brand recognition or goodwill. You become a stakeholder in the very fabric of your community.”