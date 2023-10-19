Networks Announce Coverage Plans for President Biden’s Israel-Hamas War Address

President Joe Biden is delivering a primetime address to the nation this evening concerning the Israel-Hamas war that started earlier this month. The broadcast and cable networks are preempting regularly-scheduled programming to televise his post-Israel trip remarks.

Below, each network’s coverage plans. We’ll update this post as additional information arrives.

ABC News:

World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir will anchor the ABC News Special Report Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Muir will be joined by chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce from The White House and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz from Israel.

CBS News:

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead the CBS News Special Report tonight, Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET as President Biden delivers an address to the nation following his trip to Israel.

CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan and senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang will join the CBS News Special Report from Washington. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata will report from Israel.

Then on Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT, CBS will present a one-hour CBS News primetime special, Israel-Hamas War: The World on Edge airing on CBS TV, the CBS News App, the CBS News Streaming Network and Paramount+. The primetime special, anchored by O'Donnell will feature CBS News' latest on-the-ground reporting as well as a comprehensive analysis of the military, diplomatic and humanitarian efforts underway as tensions continue across the region. On-site reporting for the special will be contributed by: CBS News foreign correspondents Holly Williams, Charlie D'Agata and Imtiaz Tyab, who have been providing ongoing coverage from Israel and near Gaza since the Hamas attack into Israel on Oct. 7. Also contributing reporting and analysis are: Margaret Brennan, national security correspondent David Martin, senior foreign correspondent Mark Phillips, chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod, senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, and CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor and former national security adviser to President Trump H.R. McMaster. The primetime special will include Axelrod's exclusive interviews with the families of hostages reportedly being held in Gaza; historical context around the conflict; reporting on efforts by law enforcement to keep the United States secure; and coverage from O'Donnell, who reported from Israel last week, on the children, families and healthcare workers at the center of the attacks by Hamas militants.



Fox News/FBN/Fox TV:

Fox News Channel will present special coverage of President Joe Biden’s address to the nation from 8-9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 19 helmed by chief political anchor Bret Baier and anchor and executive editor of The Story Martha MacCallum .

Baier and MacCallum will be joined by a panel including co-host of The Five and co-anchor of America's Newsroom Dana Perino, chief political analyst Brit Hume and co-host of The Five Harold Ford Jr.

Analysis will include America Reports co-anchor John Roberts live from Israel, host Sean Hannity, and Fox News contributor Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg. FNC's White House correspondent Peter Doocy will report from the White House while senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram will report from Capitol Hill.

A special two-hour edition of Hannity will air from 9-11 p.m. ET followed by Fox News @ Night from 11 p.m.-Midnight ET.

Fox Business Network will also simulcast Fox News’ coverage from 8-9 p.m. ET, and the Fox broadcast network will carry the address at 8 p.m. ET anchored by FNC’s Trace Gallagher.

NBC News

NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt will anchor an NBC News Special Report from Tel Aviv, Israel as President Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Holt will be joined by NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander from the White House and NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel from Israel.

CNBC

CNBC will be extending the 7 p.m. show Last Call anchored by Brian Sullivan tonight to carry President Biden’s address live.

PBS NewsHour

Special coverage of President Joe Biden’s address to the nation from the Oval Office regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 19 on PBS stations and PBS NewsHour’s digital and social platforms.

PBS News Special Report: The President Addresses the Nation will be co-anchored by PBS NewsHour's Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett and include reporting from PBS NewsHour's congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins, foreign affairs & defense correspondent Nick Schifrin, and White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López from the nation's capital, and special correspondent Leila Molana-Allen from Israel.

Follow PBS NewsHour's continued and live stream coverage of the Israeli-Hamas war on NewsHour's homepage as well as on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

NewsNation:

NewsNation will present live coverage of President Joe Biden’s address on Israel tonight, Thursday, Oct. 19.

The network will present the address in its entirety during Cuomo at 8 p.m. ET.

Following the live address will be Cuomo with anchor Chris Cuomo followed by Dan Abrams Livewith host Dan Abrams at 9 p.m. ET.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN will have live coverage on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and our video app C-SPAN Now.

CNN

CNN is planning to take President Biden’s address live.

MSNBC