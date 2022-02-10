Neil Cavuto Hasn’t Appeared on Fox News Since Jan. 10

One of Fox News’ longest-tenured personalities has been off the air for an entire month, and the network hasn’t said why.

Neil Cavuto, who hosts shows on Fox News and Fox Business, was last seen on his weekday 4 p.m. Fox News show, Your World with Neil Cavuto exactly one month ago today, on Jan. 10.

Charles Payne and Sandra Smith have been guest-hosting Your World since that time. David Asman, Jackie DeAngelis, Ashley Webster, Edward Lawrence have held court on his Fox Business show, Cavuto: Coast to Coast, and on his Fox News weekend show Cavuto Live.

Cavuto’s health issues are well-documented at this point. He tested positive for Covid-19 last October after his 4 p.m. Fox News hour, and disclosed his positive test the following day. He later appeared on Howard Kurtz‘s MediaBuzz to discuss his experience, and pleaded with viewers to get vaccinated. “Life is too short to be an ass. Life is way too short to be ignorant of the promise of something that is helping people worldwide. Stop the deaths. Stop the suffering. Please, get vaccinated. Please,” said Cavuto.

Contracting the virus had to have been scary for the longtime Fox Newser, who is immunocompromised. He underwent heart surgery in 2016 after being diagnosed with “widow maker” heart disease. Cavuto was previously diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997 and also successfully battled “near-life-ending” cancer.

We hope he is feeling OK right now.

Of course, it’s also possible that he’s just off enjoying a long vacation. Or perhaps there’s another reason he’s been MIA for so long.

Fox News Media is not commenting on Cavuto’s month-long absence from their airwaves. Perhaps we’ll hear something soon.