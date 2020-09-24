NBCUniversal’s Peacock Launches Meet the Press Reports

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock has announced the launch of Meet the Press Reports with Chuck Todd, a program that will air on the NBCU streaming service and on the NBC News’ streaming service NBC News Now, beginning tonight, Thursday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

The once-weekly 30-minute program, hosted by the Meet the Press moderator, will focus on a single topic. In the premiere episode, Todd explores the issue: How to win a presidential debate. For this episode, he is joined by experts from both sides of the aisle who have been involved in debate prep.

In its first season, the show will lead viewers through deep-dives on important election issues, historical moments and under-reported political issues with long-form interviews, expert discussions, historical archives, and more.

Sarah Blackwill is the managing editor and Matt Rivera is the supervising producer of the Meet the Press Reports, which will air 8 p.m., 11:30 p.m., 2 a.m.; and at noon ET on Fridays.

Todd now hosts three series. In addition to Meet the Press Reports, he is moderator of the flagship Meet the Press Sundays on NBC, and the weekday afternoon MSNBC show, MSNBC Daily.

Todd also oversees a Meet the Press-branded podcast, a Meet the Press-branded newsletter, film festival, and now a digital series.

