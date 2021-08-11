NBCUniversal Postpones Office Return Date to Oct. 18 ‘At the Earliest’

Citing a rise in Covid-19 cases, NBCUniversal told staffers via internal memo Wednesday that the company has decided to delay its return-to-office date until October 18 “at the earliest.”

The company had previously planned on welcoming staffers back to the office right after Labor Day.

Until then, employees who are fully vaccinated can return to the office on a voluntary basis.

“Recent developments, including the rise in regional positivity rates due to variants and breakthrough cases, and guidance from medical experts and authorities have led us to the conclusion that we need to alter our approach,” Comcast Corp. Chief Administration Officer Adam Miller wrote in an email first obtained by WSJ.

NBC is just the latest media company to delay its return-to-office date. CNN announced last week that it would no longer reopen on September 7, as previously planned, and now tentatively expects a return sometime in mid-October. CNN is strictly enforcing its mandate that all staffers who want to come into the office must be vaccinated, and recently fired three staffers who broke that rule. We have yet to hear similar stories at other major media companies.