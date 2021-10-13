NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde Speaks About Present and Future of NBC News, Including Rachel Maddow’s Role at the Company

NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde spoke with TVNewser senior editor A.J. Katz on Tuesday at Adweek’s 2021 Covergent TV Summit — The New Normal about his transition from Telemundo to NBC News, the company’s streaming efforts, its DEI efforts, as well as the role Rachel Maddow will be playing at the company next year.

On his transition in the middle of a pandemic and a break-neck news cycle, Conde remarked: “It was an incredibly challenging time, as it was for everyone across many different organizations, and many different industries,” adding, “This was a newly-created role for us at NBCUniversal, and when I came into this role, as you alluded to, at a unique moment in our country. We had a health crisis, which triggered an economic crisis, and then in turn we were facing social justice and social unrest in the country that we hadn’t seen in a very long time. All of those things that were happening in the context of a very important and a very historic election cycle. So suffice to say it made for an interesting start to the new role.”

Conde added: “In the same breath, I do think that it reinforced that the work that our journalists were doing then and continue to do today, not only at NBCUniversal, but across the industry. You can’t think of a more critical moment, at least in our in our generation, where the work that journalists are doing is having more of an impact, because of what’s happening in the world around us is having a unique impact on us as individuals, but also us as communities, as well as a country. It has been a great privilege to work with an incredible group of professionals and journalists at this moment in time.”

Conde then spoke about the company’s growth in the streaming space, with products like NBC News Now, Today All Day, The Choice from MSNBC, which lives exclusively on Peacock, to name a few.

“I think, as many of us in the industry, we’ve been watching very closely the changing consumption habits and changing consumption patterns of our audiences across all genres, and particularly around news,” said Conde. “We’ve been planning for this for a long time, making sure that we were thinking about resource allocation and investment. We’re very proud that we’ve been able to launch over the last 18-to-24 months a suite of streaming services that hit different audiences and offer a diversity of content across a number of different fronts. We believe we have to fish where there’s fish, and there’s clearly a tremendous amount of shift in consumption going into streaming among other digital emerging platforms. At the core of our offering is NBC News Now, we’re very proud of both of the leadership position that NBC News Now has been able to establish in a short amount of time, and we have tens of millions of viewers consuming NBC News Now on a monthly basis.”

Conde added: “Part of what we’ve tried to do is — this is our 24/7 streaming news, breaking news, general news service for our audiences, and it’s doing a lot of different things. But one of the things that’s been great is that it’s allowed us to tap in to a younger demographic. Half of our demographic on NBC News Now is under the age of 45. It’s an extraordinarily powerful and great audience to be locking in as people are creating their consumption habits. So we’re off to the races with NBC News Now, and we’re double-clicking on it, doubling down on the investment there. And as an AVOD [Advertising-Based Video on Demand] service, we think it’s a great offering. You also mentioned Today All Day, which is another AVOD service for us, it takes an iconic brand, and iconic lifestyle offering, like Today show and puts it in an omni-channel ecosystem, and allows us to service that passionate audience base on a 24/7 basis. So, that’s on the advertising-supported side. We’re also we’ve also launched streaming services in the subscription-supported side, namely The Choice powered by MSNBC, and that’s found on Peacock exclusively. We have this incredibly passionately-followed brand in MSNBC, and The Choice allows us to bring the best of MSNBC into the streaming ecosystem via Peacock, and it’s having exponential growth for us. And so, as we see more and more growth here, the nice thing for us is we have a great track record to be able to build off and a running start, and so we will see our investment into original programming continue in that arena.”

The NBCU News Group chairman was also asked about the fact that the linear networks are losing viewers under 55, and how is the news division is responding to that. Is streaming the answer?

“We want to make sure that we’re offering all of our premium journalistic content in all of the distribution points on all of the platforms and at any point that our news consumers are choosing to connect with our content,” said Conde. “We want to sure that we’re transferring that linear leadership, that in our case at NBCUniversal News Group, we’ve been able to do across a number of different brands, a number of different genres, we want to be able to transfer that linear leadership into an omni-channel ecosystem. And so that’s why we’re clearly going to continue to make investment in our digital publishing business, and that’s been a home run for us. We hit a big milestone earlier this year, which was for the first time creating these digital businesses and digital brands to work together, we’ve been able to cross-pollinate and cross-market these audiences, and for the first time, the milestone we hit is we’re now the No. 1 digital news group in the country. We’re very excited about that, to be able to add that scale and that reach to our traditional TV leadership and reach. Clearly, streaming is one of the areas, as per our conversation before, but of course, all of the other emerging platforms – podcasting, subscription and the like. I think we need to make sure that we are playing in all of these emerging platforms, because that’s where we’ve seen a lot of the consumption patterns shift to, particularly the younger folks.”

Conde was asked about CNN+ and whether a standalone subscription service dedicated exclusively to NBC News programming is something that would make sense for NBCUniversal.

“Well, I can’t comment about other folks, but I can tell you that in our particular case, we. obviously as a corporation, we launched Peacock over a year ago and it’s off to a fantastic start. And particularly in news, before this past election cycle we launched The Choice powered by MSNBC, particularly to focus on that audience base, to bring that passion of MSNBC into that subscription streaming space, and we’re doing it via Peacock.”

Conde said that early results for The Choice on MSNBC have been “pretty staggering,” adding, “we’re excited about the early results and more importantly, the early learnings. It’s early innings, and people are beginning to create their consumption habits, so we’re excited that we’ve been early to it, that have been able to aggregate that type of an audience, both in the advertising-supported arena, as well as in the subscription front in the last few months.”

It’s never too early to preview election coverage, and the midterms are less than a year away. Conde was asked if he could share 2022 midterms coverage plans, and how they’ll be different from recent political event coverage?

“Every election cycle is extraordinarily important for us, but we’re at a point in our country where there’s so much attention and focus on the political process. So, we think the ’22 midterms is going to be a big, big event,” said Conde. “And yes, we have already kicked off our work. I think what you can expect is more omni-channel coverage that you’ve seen before. What that means is you’re going to see more live, original coverage than we’ve seen in the past for any midterm election. Obviously on our TV networks, but more increasingly on our growing streaming networks, and obviously, all of the other emerging platforms. So I think that’s important. I think hopefully, you’re also going to see the fruits of the labor of some of the initiatives that we’ve launched recently. One example that’s tangible because it’s about to happen is our “County to County” initiative, and that’s where we dispatch correspondents into some of the key counties that are swing counties around the country to make sure we’re bringing for very local insights and perspectives on key races.”

Conde added that NBC News Group will bring out “some very unique talents and assets.” One example? “Our man, Steve Kornacki, and his Kornacki khakis,” Conde said. “Steve is a great example of how we’ll be we’ll be spreading some of that great journalism across different assets.”

The final question had to do with Rachel Maddow. Conde was asked if he could share the news division’s approach when it comes to the to the most-watched personality on MSNBC, and whether her situation represents an opportunity to look at MSNBC primetime more generally? Maddow will reportedly be winding down her nightly show next year.

“As you can imagine, we’re going to be sharing more specifics at a later date,” said Conde. “What I can tell you is Rachel is an incredibly important member of our MSNBC and our extended NBCUniversal family, and so we are so excited that she’s going to be with us for many years to come. I think what that’s going to mean is that you’re going to see more of Rachel in many more places than we’ve seen before, obviously including MSNBC.”

Conde added: “We think it’s going to be a win for everyone. It’s certainly a win for our audiences, it’s a win for Rachel, and it goes without saying it’s going be a win for us at MSNBC, and of course NBCUniversal.”