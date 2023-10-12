NBCU News Group Offering Special Weekend Programming on Israel-Hamas War

As the war between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas continues to escalate, NBC News is offering two primetime specials this weekend to provide viewers with the latest developments.

The NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War will air Saturday and Sunday from 8-10 p.m. ET and be simulcast across MSNBC, CNBC, and NBC News Now.

The special will feature in-depth coverage from across the region, including the latest breaking news from NBC News’ correspondents in Israel and the surrounding regions.

NBC News Now anchor Tom Llamas will co-anchor the two-hour specials live from Tel Aviv, Israel. He will be joined by weekend NBC Nightly News anchor José Díaz-Balart on Saturday and weekend NBC Nightly News anchor Kate Snow on Sunday.

In addition, NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel, NBC News foreign correspondents Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, and Josh Lederman, and NBC News correspondent Ellison Barber will join from inside Israel. NBC News foreign correspondent Matt Bradley will report on the latest from Lebanon.

The other broadcast networks are also devoting significant airtime to the ongoing conflict. ABC News aired a Special Edition of 20/20 on Wednesday night anchored by World News Tonight anchor David Muir from Israel.

The one-hour special featured live reports from ABC News journalists stationed there, including chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, foreign correspondent James Longman, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, and chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce.

In addition to the linear special, the ABC News Live free, ad-supported streaming service will continue its ongoing coverage of Israel at war throughout the weekend.

Over at CBS News, this Sunday’s edition of 60 Minutes will be devoted to the war and will feature an interview between Scott Pelley and President Joe Biden. Additionally, Lesley Stahl will report from Israel on the heroic rescue effort at kibbutz Nahal Oz, attacked by Hamas militants.

CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and foreign correspondents Imtiaz Tyab and Charlie D’Agata, correspondent Ian Lee, along with reporter Haley Ott will also be on-the-ground reporting for all CBS News platforms.