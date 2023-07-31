NBC’s Today Unveils New Graphics Package

For those watching NBC’s Today show this morning, you might have noticed a different on-screen look.

The morning newscast indeed kicked off the week with a new broadcast graphics package.

The new design highlights the show’s signature sunrise logo with circular rings throughout the broadcast, and according to Newscast Studio, it keeps “a similar (but lighter) color palette and using many of the same layering effects as the previous design … The redesign maximizes screen space, extending edge-to-edge and omitting previously used safe areas for elements such as the lower third of teases.”

As of publication time, NBC News had not responded to a request for comment concerning the redesign.

The last time Today made a graphics change was May 2021. Those updates included a new open, fullscreens, lower-thirds. There were new angled elements instead of the horizontal bars, circles and curves on screen.

The graphics package refresh comes a month and a half after the organization unveiled a new logo and graphics package for NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. The network said the decision to unveil a new logo and graphics for Nightly was made as a way of appealing to younger viewers who primarily consume news using digital media. It’s safe to assume is true for Today, the youngest-skewing of the linear morning shows that boasts a robust digital presence.