Today Show Anchors, Correspondents to Provide Behind-the-Scenes NFL Team Coverage This Season

The new NFL season begins this Thursday—and NBC’s Today show is getting in on the action.

Starting this week, Today will feature special coverage of the NFL, including exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the biggest games in football in a brand new series titled Inside The Game.

The series gives fans an inside look at each week’s NFL matchup on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Today anchors and correspondents will feature on-the-ground coverage of NFL teams and players from across the country.

Kicking things off is a watch party for the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams contest on Thursday night at Rockefeller Plaza, co-hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Then on Sunday, Guthrie will travel to Arlington, Texas, where she will have never-before-seen game day access at AT&T Stadium. She will be on the field, in the locker room and in the stands as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This coming Monday, Sept. 12, Guthrie will broadcast the NBC morning show live from the AT&T Stadium, where she will share exclusive behind-the-scenes footage live with Today viewers.

Other highlights from the Inside The Game series include:

Friday, September 9: Craig Melvin joins the Buffalo Bills and shares what it’s like to take an NFL team on the road.

Monday, September 19: Today gets special access to Green Bay’s Lambeau Field as it gets fan-ready for the game against the Chicago Bears.

Monday, September 26: Sheinelle Jones will report from Denver and give fans an inside look at the iconic Bronco mascot.

Monday, October 3: Today highlights the Kansas City Chiefs v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Monday, October 10: Today profiles Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker during the Cincinnati Bengals v. Ravens game.

Last year NBC and the NFL negotiated a new 11-year $2 billion deal, which runs through 2033. NBC will also get to host the Super Bowl in 2026, 2030, and 2034.

With the network spending that kind of money to retain the NFL, it wants to make sure it’s getting the most out of that deal.