NBC’s Today Names Ally Love a Contributor

NBC News’ flagship morning show has named Peleton fitness instructor Ally Love as a contributor.

The announcement was made this morning as Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb welcomed Love to the show.

“It’s surreal,” Love said as she made her first official appearance in Studio 1A.

“You only get one opportunity for your first, so this is a first of a first, and I’ve been really present in each moment, taking everyone in, taking it all in because I wanna look back in years to come and say, ‘Remember that first time I sat on this couch?’” she said.

Love, whose other roles include entrepreneur, motivational speaker, writer, and host of the Brooklyn Nets, will appear across all Today platforms, including broadcast, digital, social, and streaming, where she will contribute lifestyle stories on various topics such as wellness, health, and fitness. She will also debut a regular series, Love Your Mornings, focused on mindfulness and motivation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ally to the Today family,” said Libby Leist, Executive Vice President of Today and Lifestyle. “As we rapidly expand our Start Today wellness community, Ally embodies why we are so passionate about this space. Her enthusiasm is inspiring, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences.”

“I’m excited and truly grateful to be joining the Today family,” added Love. “I believe in the daily work of this community and am honored to jump in across all platforms. I look forward to sharing small attainable changes we can all make to create a huge impact in our day-to-day lives when it comes to wellness and taking care of ourselves and others.”

Love is also the CEO and founder of Love Squad, a community that 2015 empowers and motivates women. The platform addresses tough topics ranging from salary negotiation to fertility and everything in between.