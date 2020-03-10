Week of March 2 Morning Show Ratings: NBC’s Today Is No. 1 in All Relevant Measurements

Here’s a sentence we rarely write, outside of Olympics weeks: NBC’s Today show was No. 1 in the mornings, not only in the key A25-54 demo, but also in Total Viewers.

Not only did Today average more Total Viers than its ABC and CBS competition for the week of March 2, but NBC morning show has now won in the key A25-54 measurement 217 of the last 219 weeks.

For the week of March 2, GMA averaged 3.9 million Total Viewers, and 1.2 million Adults 25-54. GMA’s 3.9 million viewer average represents the show’s largest audience in 15 weeks, and the 1.2 million demo average is the largest average in 7 weeks.

Season to date, GMA is the No. 1 morning show in Total Viewers for the 8th straight year after finishing as the No. 1 mornings for the last 7 seasons.

CBS This Morning remained in 3rd place, but averaged more than 3 million viewers for the third consecutive week.

Compared to the same week in 2019, the morning show trio shed viewers. GMA was -8% in Total Viewers and just -3% in the demo. Despite winning in the all relevant measurements, Today was -6% in Total Viewers and -11% in the demo vs. last year. CTM was -8% in Total Viewers but -18% in the demo.

Morning Show Ratings for the week of March 2:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,934,000 3,984,000 3,107,000 • A25-54: 1,193,000 1,307,000 749,000

Comments