NBCU’s Peacock Adds Law&Crime Network In Advance of George Floyd Murder Trial

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is making a timely addition to its channel lineup.

Legal and true crime network Law&Crime will be available on Peacock starting today, March 5, in advance of the network’s coverage of the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd murder case.

Jury selection for the trial is set to begin Monday, March 8.

Backed by A+E Networks, and founded by ABC News chief legal correspondent, former MSNBC general manager, and media entrepreneur Dan Abrams, Law&Crime features multiple trials daily plus original programs like Brian Ross Investigates hosted by former ABC chief investigative correspondent, Brian Ross, Trial File and Prime Crime.

The network recently featured the murder trial of James Prokopovitz in Wisconsin and continues to invest in new programming acquisitions like the viral show Caught in Providence for its prime time lineup.

Additionally, Law&Crime series including Buried with Love, Vanished and Trial File will be available on Peacock in the coming months.

In addition to Peacock, Law&Crime is available on most major OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus as well as on basic cable packages in most states in the country.