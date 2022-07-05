NBC’s Garrett Haake and NewsNation’s Allison Harris Welcome Baby Girl

NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake and NewsNation White House correspondent Allison Harris are parents of a new baby girl, Lane Loree “Lanie” Haake, born Tuesday, June 28 at 10:16 p.m. ET, weighing in at 6lbs, 9oz, and 18 3/4 inches long.

That’s a pretty sizable baby, especially considering she came into the world nearly three weeks early.

The newborn’s middle name Loree is Harris’ middle name, as well as her mother (now grandmother) Jan’s middle name.

This is the couple’s first child.

Haake and Harris said in a joint statement, “When Lanie was born, the very first thing the doctor said as she handed her to Garrett was ‘look at all that blond hair!’ and everyone else who has met her so far has echoed that sentiment. And commented on how incredibly sweet she is.”

The new parents also gave a shoutout to the nurses at Special Care Nursery at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington. Lanie had some issues breathing not long after being born—and Sibley’s nurses came to the rescue. “She spent a few days under the expert watch of the Special Care Nursery at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, to whom her parents will be eternally grateful, before coming home on Saturday,” the couple added.