NBC to Launch Daytime National News Program in Former Days of Our Lives Timeslot

After a 57-year run on network TV, NBC’s Days of Our Lives is moving exclusively to Peacock, and the legendary daytime soap will be replaced by a new midday news offering named NBC News Daily.

On Sept. 12, in the timeslots previously occupied by Days, NBC News Daily will debut as a daily, hour-long program led by a rotating team of NBC News anchors including Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford. With NBC News Daily, viewers are promised up-to-the-minute national and international news. NBC stations do have the option of adding local news instead of this new national news offering. NBC News Daily will also be streamed simultaneously on NBC News Now and Peacock.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” NBCU TV and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus said in a statement. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

ABC had been the only network offering midday news. GMA3 launched during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has owned the 1 p.m. ET timeslot ever since. Days of Our Lives airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, which means the new NBC News offering will in fact go up against the third hour of GMA.