NBC Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube Honored by Congressional Medal of Honor Society

Multiple TV newsers were honored over the weekend for their journalism, including NBC News’ Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube, who received the John R. “Tex” McCrary Award for Excellence in Journalism on Saturday at the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Patriot Award Gala.

The event was held at the Knoxville Convention Center in Tennessee.

The “Tex” McCrary Award “is reserved for people who, through their life’s work, have distinguished themselves by service to or unbiased coverage of the United States Military through journalism in peace and war.”

Kube covers the Pentagon and the Department of Defense, reporting on military operations and foreign policy for all NBC News and MSNBC programs.

She joined NBC News in 2001. Before becoming the network’s Pentagon correspondent, Kube was NBC News’ Pentagon producer for more than a decade, covering wars in the Middle East, including in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria—and reporting from U.S. military bases around the world.

Kube delivered acceptance remarks at Saturday’s event, telling attendees, “There are two reasons this award is so special to me. First—the magnitude of the journalists who stood before me. Second—all of you and sharing your stories.”

Previous recipients of the McCrary award include Jake Tapper, Tom Brokaw, Paul Harvey and Peggy Noonan.

“You are truly the best this country has to offer—and the fact that you value journalism and the reporters who work so hard to tell your stories fills my heart with hope and gratitude,” Kube added. “Being a journalist isn’t always glamorous, it’s not always easy— and it’s not always popular. But events like this renew the lesson Tim Russert taught me years ago—that the American people put their trust in us to report the news and we must never forget what an awesome responsibility that is.”