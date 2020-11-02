MSNBC | NBC

NBC Newsers Share #MyElectionMoment

By A.J. Katz Comment

With only a single day until Election Day 2020, NBC Newsers took to Twitter to share some of their favorite past election moments, using the hashtag #MyElectionMoment.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt shared an election night memory from 2000, a 15-second clip of him and his former NBC News colleague Norah O’Donnell.

Fast-forward 20 years, and these two newsers will be leading election night coverage on competing networks, Holt for NBC and O’Donnell for CBS News.

Andrea Mitchell shares her #MyElectionMoment, which was actually a convention moment. Mitchell is fending off balloons during a live hit at the 2008 Republican National Convention. Convention coverage co-anchors Tim Russert and Tom Brokaw refer to her as “Boom Boom Mitchell.”

Kelly O’Donnell shares a photo of her from 1996 covering the campaign of Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole.

Katy Tur, who became a household name in media circles with her coverage of the first Trump campaign, shares a memory from Trump’s penultimate stop before Election Day 2016.

Jacob Soboroff remembers interviewing Trump during the 2016 campaign, and how the TV personality-turned-president shared his thoughts about The Rachel Maddow Show mid-conversation.

Soboroff then shares the time he had to deal with an “f-bomb,” which is always a possibility when doing a live hit near groups of people.

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement