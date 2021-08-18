NBC News Taps Mike Milhaven, Jill Billante and Lisa Crivelli to Executive Produce 3 New Streaming Shows

NBC News has hired Mike Milhaven, Jill Billante and Lisa Crivelli as executive producers for three of its NBC News Now shows.

They join Mike Solmsen, (ep of Tom Llamas‘ show on the streaming news service), Andre Brooks (ep of NBC News Now with Morgan Radford and Aaron Gilchrist) and Joey Cole (ep of NBC News Now with Alison Morris).

NBC News svp of editorial and executive-in-charge of NBC News Now Janelle Rodriguez announced the hires Wednesday morning.

Milhaven is the lone hire from outside of the NBC News family. The veteran TV newser joins NBC News Now as executive producer of the platform’s morning show, Morning News Now. Milhaven hails from ABC News, where he was a producer on Good Morning America. At GMA, he served as head writer before being promoted to senior broadcast producer overseeing Weekend GMA where he developed and launched the second hour of their Saturday show. After four years on weekends he was promoted to their weekday shows. Milhaven has also worked at CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg and in local in New York and Boston. Morning News Now is the sixth morning show that Milhaven has worked on.

A senior producer on Nightly News with Lester Holt, Billante joins NBC News Now as executive producer of Hallie Jackson’s new show on the streaming news platform. A one-time CNN producer, Billante worked her way up through the ranks to senior producer at Anderson Cooper 360 before joining the launch team for ABC’s The Chew. Billante moved back to news, and joined NBC ahead of the 2016 election as a senior producer on Craig Melvin‘s MSNBC show before moving to Weekend Nightly News in 2019 and ultimately Nightly News as a senior producer.

Crivelli, a veteran MSNBC producer, joins NBC News Now as executive producer of Joshua Johnson’s new show. Crivelli has been a senior producer for Johnson’s Sunday primetime show on MSNBC, The Week with Joshua Johnson since February. She also launched The Mehdi Hasan Show on NBC’s progressive-leaning streaming channel The Choice last year as a senior producer. Prior to working with Johnson and Hasan, Crivelli served as acting executive producer for MSNBC’s weekend morning show Velshi on MSNBC, which she launched in 2020. Crivelli joined MSNBC in 2012 as a line producer, where she worked on Hardball with Chris Matthews for five years before moving to weekends and the Alex Witt team as a senior producer.