NBC News Studios’ The Debutantes Takes a Bow at the Tribeca Festival

Growing up in Buffalo, New York, Contessa Gayles would never have been caught dead among the debutante crowd. “It felt like this bougie elitist thing,” the filmmaker confesses to TVNewser after recalling how her father encouraged her to take part in her high school’s cotillion—a highly formal affair that provides teenage girls with a crash course in high society etiquette before culminating in an Bridgerton-ready ballroom dance.

Imported to America from Restoration-era Europe, cotillions took root in Black communities at the turn of the 20th century and continue to be significant events on local social calendars to this day. It wasn’t until she reached adulthood that Gayles realized her dad viewed the Buffalo cotillion as being more than a fancy party. “What he really wanted was for me to be in community with other Black girls at a really formative time in my life,” she says now. “I can appreciate that today, even if I didn’t as a teenager.”

Gayles’ teenage self would almost certainly be surprised to learn that she grew up to direct The Debutantes, a new documentary that invites audiences to attend the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion in Canton, Ohio. Premiering at New York’s Tribeca Festival on Friday, the film hails from NBC News Studios, a division within the network producing documentaries that can take advantage of NBC’s vast news archives. That’s the source of some of the vintage black and white cotillion footage that’s featured in the finished film.

“They had started looking into this story and contacted me,” remembers Gayles, whose previous credits include the short documentaries Founder Girls and The Feminist on Cellblock Y. “The Canton cotillion had started in the 1970s, but then went dormant for about a decade. They were bringing back the tradition in 2022 with the intention of making it relevant to the teenagers participating today.”

“NBC News Studios wants to tell stories that surprise, inform and entertain,” the company’s head of documentary Molly O’Brien says via email. “We believe in elevating storytellers that have something new to contribute to the conversation. Contessa does that perfectly with The Debutantes.”

While the idea for the documentary originated with NBC, Gayles says that she was allowed wide latitude in telling the story of Canton’s first cotillion in over a decade. Decamping to Ohio to watch the proceedings unfold, she eventually decided to structure the narrative around three specific debs-in-training—Teylar Bradley, Amelia Boles and Dedra Robbins—and their experiences being part of the renewed tradition.

“The film is very much about these girls finding their voices, developing their identities and figuring out what they want for their futures,” Gayles observes. “It may have started out as a news story, but for me it was about letting the process—and the girls—tell us what the film was going to be about.”

And the process wasn’t without its speed bumps as the 21st century debs confronted certain cotillion traditions from bygone days, particularly the requirement that their dance partners had to be young men. Gayles brought those concerns to co-chair Dr. Nikki Bush, who admits on camera she won’t be the person to shake things up. “It’s not within my values system,” she says in the film. “I’m old school. Maybe when they take over!”

For her part, Gayles doesn’t expect Canton’s next cotillion—which will be held in 2025—to make room for LGBTQ+ couples on the dance floor. “There’s a lot of nuance and complexity in the push-pull between the multiple generations,” she says. “It’s this really interesting arena within the Black community to discuss questions around gender, class, elitism—all of those things. I was able to appreciate the sisterhood element of the program that attracted a lot of the girls and the intentions of the organizers to create a type of space to uplift them, even if there are things about it that are exclusionary or follow norms that Gen Z has rightfully pushed back on.”

The Debutantes has additional festival dates planned following its Tribeca premiere while it hunts for a potential distributor. “We love a theatrical release,” O’Brien says, noting that two other recent NBC News Studios documentaries—Julie Cohen’s Every Body and Nicole Newnham’s The Disappearance of Shere Hite—played in theaters. Other upcoming projects include the second season of the MSNBC series, Leguizamo Does America, which sends actor/comedian John Leguizamo to Latino communities around the country. “That show isn’t archive-based,” O’Brien notes, “but it gives us an opportunity to explore important issues with talent we deeply respect.”

Gayles, meanwhile, just hopes audiences see the film, whether that’s in theaters or on an NBC streaming platform like Peacock. “Even if they don’t come from this community, I want audiences to understand that we can tell different stories about Black people and Black life,” she explains. “Oftentimes, there’s a tendency to tell stories on either side of the extreme: supreme Black excellence or trauma narratives. I really wanted to tell a story that sat in the middle of that spectrum.”