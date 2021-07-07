NBC News Promotes 3 DC Bureau Staffers

NBC News announced new roles in the DC Bureau on Wednesday.

Carrie Dann has been named Senior Washington Producer, where she will oversee the D.C.-based team of producers on the Capitol Hill, Justice, Pentagon and State Department teams, reporting into Washington bureau chief Ken Strickland and deputy bureau chief Chloe Arensberg.

Dann has covered four presidential and three midterm cycles at NBC News, including two stints as a campaign embed – in 2008 and 2012. Dann contributed to NBC News’ and MSNBC’s presidential debates in the last two presidential campaigns, including most recently the 2020 general election debate moderated by Kristen Welker.

Haley Talbot has been promoted to Producer and Off-Air Reporter, covering Capitol Hill. Talbot has covered Congress for the past two years, as well as two impeachment trials, a Supreme Court fight and Covid relief negotiations. Talbot previously served as Andrea Mitchell‘s researcher before being promoted to Associate Producer. She started at NBC News as an intern before working for NBC Nightly News as a Desk Assistant.

Julie Tsirkin has been promoted to Field Producer and Off-Air Reporter, also covering Capitol Hill. Tsirkin was most recently NBC News’ Senate-side Associate Producer, and contributed to the network’s Capitol Hill coverage during the pandemic, and serving as pooler for other networks and print outlets. Tsirkin started as an intern at MSNBC, eventually joining Hallie Jackson‘s mid-morning show as a PA.