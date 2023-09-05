NBC News Now Appoints Sean Reis Executive Producer of Morning News Now

NBC News’ ad-supported streaming news channel NBC News Now has named Sean Reis the new executive producer of its morning news program Morning News Now, co-anchored by Savannah Sellers and Joe Fryer.

Reis’ appointment was announced on Tuesday by Janelle Rodriguez, NBC News evp and the executive in charge of NBC News Now.

Mike Milhaven, who ran Morning News Now as executive producer for the past two years, is moving to the linear network as the new senior broadcast producer of NBC Nightly News weekend editions.

Advertisement

Reis previously served as the launch senior producer for NBC News Now offerings Top Story with Tom Llamas and NBC News Daily with Morgan Radford and Vicky Nguyen.

Reis has been with NBC News since 1994, a streak interrupted by a brief 10-month stint in 2010 where he served as the senior producer of CBS News’ former morning show, The Early Show.

Read Rodriguez’ note to staff below.

All,

Please join me in congratulating Sean Reis, who will serve as Executive Producer of Morning News NOW. For the past two years, Sean has skillfully served as a Senior Producer for the launches of Top Story with Tom Llamas and NBC News Daily with Morgan Redford and Vicky Nguyen.

Prior to that, Sean spent 21 years at the Today Show, covering breaking news in the field, producing interviews with world leaders and newsmakers, and broadcasting major live events. Sean is a multiple Emmy and Murrow Award winner.

I’d also like to take a moment to thank Mike Milhaven, who has led the show for the past two years through major breaking news, exclusive interviews, and deep-dive reporting. He continues to be a part of the team as he moves over to weekend Nightly as Senior Broadcast Producer.

Janelle