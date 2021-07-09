NBC News Names Nicole Childers Executive Editor for Business, Tech, Media Unit

NBC News has named Nicole Childers Executive Editor for its Business, Tech & Media Unit. Childers steps into the role beginning July 26, and will be based out of L.A.

Christine Haughney Dare-Bryan becomes managing editor of the Unit.

NBC News svp of editorial Madeleine Haeringer announced the news Friday.

Childers joins NBC News from Marketplace, where she served as Executive Producer of the Marketplace Morning Report. She also conceived of and launched a daily international business broadcast with the BBC, and began her career in broadcast news at ABC News as an intern for Diane Sawyer and rose up the ranks, including landing a producing gig in ABC’s business unit, before joining World News Tonight with Peter Jennings. Childers then moved to NPR where she was Executive Producer of News and Notes before accepting a position as the Chief Content Officer at LA Public Media.

Now managing editor, Dare-Bryan joined the Business Tech unit as senior editor nine months ago and since then has edited a range of enterprise pieces from the team’s reporting on Amazon’s ongoing unionization efforts to Bill Gates’ farmland holdings to trailer park evictions. Prior to joining NBC, she reported for The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times before creating the Emmy-nominated Netflix docuseries Rotten, for which she earned a James Beard award.