NBC News Legal Analyst Katie Phang to Host MSNBC Weekend Show

MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst Katie Phang will host MSNBC Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET, beginning April 9. She will also debut a live show on Peacock’s The Choice from MSNBC on Thursdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, beginning April 14. Both programs will broadcast from the Telemundo Center in Miami.

According to MSNBC, Phang’s show “will explore the intersections of race, law, politics, culture and more, and will feature interviews with the nation’s top newsmakers.”

Phang is an accomplished trial attorney and a founding partner of a minority- and women-owned law firm. In addition, Phang serves as an Adjunct Professor of Litigation Skills at the University of Miami School of Law.

The announcement comes amid MSNBC’s expansion of The Choice from MSNBC on Peacock. Phang’s show will join a breadth of original programming that spans both cable (MSNBC) and streaming (The Choice). She will be featured alongside hosts Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohyeldin and recently announced former senior White House aide Symone Sanders on The Choice.