NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell Honored at 10th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner weekend is nearly upon us, and honors are already being handed out.

NBC News’ Senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell was one of the recipients of the Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television award at the 10th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards held at Larz Anderson House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night.

The awards recognize D.C based outstanding female reporters and editors for their work across all forms of media. Other awards recipients include CNN’s Gloria Borger, NPR’s Asma Khalid, and The Washington Post’s Jaqueline Alemany.

In accepting her award, O’Donnell thanked her NBC News colleagues, saying, “ They are good people and great journalists. And I really appreciate it.” She also noted that this past Tuesday was her 29th year working for NBC News.

She reflected on how her grandmother being a storyteller and a historian in her family, enabled her to make a living out of those similar skill sets. “NBC News has given me that, this life has given me that, the support of friends, women in our business who show up for each other has given me that. What an extraordinary journey to be a storyteller today.”

She concluded her remarks by thanking and shouting out all those who made her career possible, “So to all of the women here who inspire me, thank you. To my grandmother, I’m endlessly thankful. To NBC News, thanks for always sticking by me. And for my friends and colleagues. It is a great privilege to have you show up for me. So it is great to be here to be honored in this way and to be a storyteller when good stories are so needed.”

O’Donnell was joined by many of her NBC News/MSNBC colleagues, including Cesar Conde, Kristen Welker, Carol Lee, Yamiche Alcindor, Peter Alexander, Mike Memoli, Ken Strickland, Chloe Arensberg, Andrea Mitchell, Emma Carrasco, Carrie Budoff Brown, and Rebecca Blumenstein.

The Washington Women in Journalism Awards is one of many events happening this week in the nation’s capital as journalists arrive in city for the annual WHCD on Saturday night.