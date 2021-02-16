NBC News Is Launching Series of Weekly Special Reports Across Its Linear, Digital Properties

NBC News is launching deep-dive special reports – one a week — around specific topics that will live across NBC News media properties: NBC, MSNBC, NBC News digital and the NBC News Now streaming service.

This week’s topic is youth-focused, and the report is named Kids Under Pressure. After delivering segments devoted to the topic on Today and NBC Nightly News, Savannah Guthrie will host a one-hour special on the network’s streaming service NBC News Now on Wednesday, Feb. 24 that takes her back to her high school in Arizona.

The first of NBC News’ weekly series of special reports also involves contributions Kate Snow, Gadi Schwartz, Rehema Ellis, Morgan Chesky and Jo Ling Kent. They will also examine how kids are coping during the pandemic, analyzing everything from schoolwork, sleep and stress to an increase in prescriptions for ADHD.

The decision to put these major weekly reports across NBC News properties is intentional. Oppenheim sees this effort as a way to introduce viewers to the company’s wide array of news products.

“The more platforms we put these reports on, the greater the impact they are going to have in the wider world,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim told Variety.

Oppenheim has tapped NBC News svp Madeleine Haeringer to oversee the year-long project.

These weekly deep dives will feature reporting on Black America; climate change, and more.

