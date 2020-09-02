NBC News Group Names Emma Carrasco SVP of Corporate Affairs

National Geographic Society svp of global engagement Emma Carrasco is heading to NBC News Group to become the company’s senior vp of corporate affairs.

“In this new role, Emma will lead various enterprise-wide initiatives and will serve as a strategic partner to our news organizations to help accelerate our priorities,” NBC News Group chairman Cesar Conde wrote an internal note to staffers, obtained by TVNewser. “She will also work closely with NBCUniversal Government Affairs and Community Relations teams as we work with key external constituencies.”

During her tenure at Nat Geo, she was responsible for the management of the Society’s strategic partnerships, executive thought leadership, crisis and reputation management, and oversight of the Society’s internal communications function. She is also an executive sponsor for the organization’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Prior to her tenure at Nat Geo, Carrasco was the chief marketing and communications officer for NPR.

Carrasco will relocate from D.C. to New York for this new role.

