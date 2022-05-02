NBC News Finds Plagiarism in 11 Articles Published by Same Reporter

NBC News announced Monday that it had flagged 11 different articles by the same reporter over the last year that “contained passages from other news organizations that were used without attribution” (aka. plagiarism).

The network says an editor’s note has been placed on each of the articles (the links to which we include below), “and the passages that were plagiarized have been removed.”

NBC News internally caught the initial instance of unattributed sentences during a routine editing process. Quickly following the discovery, the network launched a review of other articles by the reporter resulting in additional instances being uncovered.

The reporter involved is Teaganne Finn. She joined NBC News in June 2021 to cover politics, and is no longer employed by the company.