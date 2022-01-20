NBC News Executive Editor David Firestone Is Retiring After 45 Years in Journalism

NBC News Digital executive editor David Firestone is retiring in mid-May after 45 years in the journalism business, the last five of them at NBC.

Firestone joined NBC News on May 1, 2017. He first served as managing editor for NBC News Digital and was promoted to executive editor in March of last year. Prior to joining NBC News, Firestone spent two years as managing editor at Nate Silver‘s FiveThirtyEight, where he focused on politics, particularly the 2016 presidential cycle. Prior to that, he spent 21 years as a reporter and editor at The New York Times. Firestone had been deputy editor on the national and metro desks at the Times—and the lead editor on the paper’s coverage of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

Prior to the Times, Firestone worked at newspapers in Dallas and in Kansas City, where he grew up.

Below, a memo global digital news svp Catherine Kim sent to her staff on Thursday: