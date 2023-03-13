NBC News Digital Adds Politico’s Matt Dixon as Senior National Politics Reporter

NBC News Digital is adding Politico’s Florida bureau chief Matt Dixon to the team as senior national politics reporter.

Dixon will continue to be based in Florida, where the company says he’ll be breaking news on the 2024 presidential campaign, which could potentially include Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis.

NBC News Digital’s Tom Namako told staff Monday morning via internal memo.

“At NBC News, Matt will be a crucial part of our coverage of the 2024 campaign and will keep us on top of the presidential candidates, emerging candidates, and politics in Florida,” he wrote.

Dixon led Politico’s Florida bureau since 2015 and has reported from the state for the past 15 years. His first job was for The Villages Daily Sun.

He also served as the bureau chief for Jacksonville’s Florida Times-Union, did a stint at the Panama City News Herald and helped launch Scripps Newspapers’ first ever Florida Capitol bureau.

Dixon will report to Amanda Terkel and starts on April 3.