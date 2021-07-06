NBC News Correspondent Blayne Alexander Welcomes Baby Girl

NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander welcomed a daughter with her husband Jay.
The baby’s name is Sage Milan Bailey and she came into the world on the afternoon of Thursday, July 1, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.
The name “Milan” is for her two grandmothers: Millie (Jay’s late mother) and Annita (Blayne’s mother). According to Alexander, the name “Sage” embodies many of the characteristics they want her to carry into the world: wisdom, discernment and a calming, soothing spirit.
Congratulations to @ReporterBlayne and her husband, Jay Bailey, who welcomed their first child, Sage! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6I1YeXdGth
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2021